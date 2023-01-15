Why Tinubu must distance self from Buhari’s record

An international scholar and frontline human rights lawyer in Africa, Professor Chidi Odinkalu has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to distance himself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s record for his emergence in the coming election.

The former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, said Buhari’s performance, especially in security, could be a bad market for Tinubu.

Prof Odinkalu maintained that President Buhari could be working against Tinubu with his declaration at APC rallies telling Nigerians not to vote for a fraudulent person.

He made this assertion during an interview with the…