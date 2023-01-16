2023 budget: NASS gets N328.1bn, highest since 23 years of democracy in Nigeria

The National Assembly in the 2023 Appropriations Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari got the highest budgetary allocation of N328.1 billion since 23 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Breakdown of the fund shower that the sum of N228.1 billion was captured under the Statutory Transfer while the sum of N100 billion was approved for Zonal Intervention Programmes (ZIPs) otherwise called Constituency Projects for the 469 federal lawmakers since President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Nigeria’s total federal budget rose from N947.690 billion in 1999 to N21.827 trillion in 2023 fiscal year.

Breakdown of the 2023 budgetary allocation showed that the sum…