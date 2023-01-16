Atiku promises $10 million for youths empowerment

“If you vote for me this time, the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Complex and other challenges of yours will be

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said, if Nigerians vote for him in the February 15 presidential poll, he would invest $10 million (4.5 billion in Nigerian Naira) to launch Nigerian youths into businesses.

This comes on the heels of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s appeals to the former Vice President during the party’s rally in the State on Saturday.

Natasha, in her speech, had urged Atiku to support the entrepreneurs in the State if…