Burkina Faso soldiers search for kidnap victims

The military government in Burkina Faso says it is searching for around 50 women who have been abducted by Islamist militants in the north of the country. (BBC)

It is the first time the government has acknowledged the kidnappings.

The women were seized on Thursday and Friday. They had been gathering leaves and fruit near the town of Arbinda because of a severe food shortage.

Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in September accusing his predecessor of failing to address the jihadist insurgency.

The UN says 1.7 million people in Burkina Faso have been displaced as a result of the violence.

