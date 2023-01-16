I will not use my office to influence smooth conduct of 2023 general elections – Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has assured that he will not in any way use his office as the sitting Governor to influence smooth conduct of the 2023 General elections.

He, however, appealed to people of the state to irrespective of political affiliations vote for all the candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all elective offices in the 2023 General elections.

The appeal was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed while addressing PDP members and other well wishers on Sunday at Itas, headquarters of Itas-Gadau LGA in continuation of his LGA campaign rally.

The Governor urged residents of the state to support his…