‘Jagaban Army’, treasonable, affront on Nigerian Armed Forces ―​​ Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has described the formation of a uniformed squad by the All Progressives Congress (APC) code-named “Jagaban Army” as a treasonable act and an affront to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The campaign has, therefore, called for the arrest and questioning of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, alleging that the Jagaban Army is being set up to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

These are contained in a statement issued on Monday by spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan.

While noting that the setting up of the army is to “raid the polling units for votes on behalf of APC Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed…