NBA President, Lagos AG storm court over alleged murder of Bolanle

It would be recalled Bolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas Day

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubub Mikyau and Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN on Monday, attended the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) for the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

The NBA President, in company of the Chairman, NBA Lagos branch, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna‎ arrived the court at about 8:48 am.

