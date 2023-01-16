Niger gov imposes curfew over murder of community head

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area of the state following a clash that led to killing of the village head, Mohammed Abdulsafur.

Tribune Online reported that tragedy struck at the weekend in Lambata Community following the assasination of the village Head, Lambata.

Meanwhile, the governor in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Sunday in Minna, the state capital announced the curfew.

The village head of Lambata was reportedly murdered by some hoodlums on Saturday during a violent clash.

Bello directed…