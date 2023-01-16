Tragedy struck as irate youths kill community leader in Niger

Tragedy struck at the weekend in Lambata Community, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State following the assasination of the village Head, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulsafur Lambata.
Confirming the incident in a Press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer,Niger State Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun on Sunday in Minna, said the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, 14/01/2023 at about 15:00hrs, when some irate youths in large numbers stormed the residence of the slain Village Head of Lambata, Alhaji Mohammed ‘Abdulsafur.
The statement added further that the irate youths attacked the…
Source: Nigerian Tribune