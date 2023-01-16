We’ve significantly reduced complaints about digital lenders —FCCPC

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has been able to curb the activities of illegal digital lenders in the country, and significantly reduce complaints on their activities.

In the past few years, the unethical practices by some practitioners on the nation’s fintech and digital lending spaces have become a huge concern to stakeholders. Matters however got to a head with a groundswell of complaints from customers in 2022, about the predatory attitude of some of these operators, a development that compelled FCCPC to issue an Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 under its enabling law.

