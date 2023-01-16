Yoruba elders and Ulli Beier’s dog

Ibadan of 1914 witnessed the founding of a club with a very unique name: Egbé Àgbà ò Tán (Society of Elders-Have-Not-Gone-Extinct). Why did they have to choose that name? The old in Ibadan of that period were at an intersection between a receding era that belonged to them and a rude, crude, creepy world of modernity (ayé òlàjú). Members of the Egbe included Reverend A. B. Akinyele and his brother, I. B. Akinyele, who later became Olubadan in 1955. Another member was Salami Agbaje, one of the two pioneer men of money in Ibadan; his rival was Adebisi Idi Ikan. Iconic poet and culture scholar, Professor Adeboye Babalola (1985:165) has a description for the Egbe: it was a…