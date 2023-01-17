7 things to know about CBN’s credit card

With the deployment, Nigeria has now been enlisted into the growing list of countries like…

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday launched the deployment of the National Domestic Card Scheme in a bid to unify payment in the country.

With the deployment, Nigeria has now been enlisted into the growing list of countries like India, Turkey, China, and Brazil that have launched similar cards for domestic use.

In this article, Tribune Online highlighted some of the key points to know about the CBN’s credit card:

1. The card designed in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) seeks to unify…