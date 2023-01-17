Abiola, Sowore proffer panacea to nation’s multi dimensional challenges

The Presidential candidates of Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP) and Action Alliance, Kola Abiola and Omoyele Sowore have analyzed and proffered panacea to myriad of problems confronting the nation, especially reported cases of insecurity and economic and political challenges.

They made the observation at a presidential parley organized by the Southwest Development Stakeholders Forum, held at Jogor Center, Ibadan on Tuesday.

While Abiola described the action of some people calling for secession, Sowore decried lack of unity among the Yoruba race

Abiola said the action of some sections of the Country agitating for separate nations is unconstitutional and also amount to…