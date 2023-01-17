Adulterators of fertilizer risk 10 years jail term, FG warns

The Federal Government has warned that starting from January 1st 2023, any person found guilty of adulterating or diverting fertilizer in Nigeria will spend up to 10 years imprisonment without an option of bail.

Ishaku Ardo Buba, the Deputy Director of Input Use and National Agriculture Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket, Department of Farm Input Support Services of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated this on Tuesday at the Zonal Sensitization Workshop for Fertilizer Quality Inspectors and other Relevant Stakeholders on the Provision of the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act 2019, and the Regulations 2020 and Promotion of Organic Fertilizer Preparation…