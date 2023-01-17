Ahead of elections, Customs seize military, police hardware at Lagos airport

Ahead of the forthcoming general election in February 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has announced the interception of hard drugs, a large amount of Military and Police hardware at the cargo section of the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

In a press briefing by the Customs Area Controller of the Muritala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC), Compt. Sambo Dangaladima, on Tuesday, the seized drugs consist of 162 cartons of banned Tramadol hydrochloride 225 & 250mg, Military and Police hardware which were intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO).

According to Controller Dangaladima, “These milligrams (225&250mg) are above…