Ekiti politician blames economic crisis on agricultural sector neglect

THE senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for Ekiti Central senatorial district for the February 25 National Assembly election, Chief David Olusesan Arowolo, has blamed the general economic crisis in the country on the neglect of the agricultural sector.

Chief Arowolo, who is also the Oluomo of Ijero kingdom, disclosed this on Thursday, during an interactive parley with the Ekiti State chapter of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, CFAN.

The interactive parley, which held at the Nigeria Labour House, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital had in attendance members of the Ekiti State CFAN.

Chief Arowolo lamented the parlous state that agriculture sector,…