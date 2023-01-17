Ellah Lakes partners IITA on seed multiplication

ELLAH Lakes Plc. has announced the signing of a Seed Production and Technical Support Agreement between Adani Staple Crop Processing Zone Food Company Limited, a subsidiary of Ellah Lakes and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on a seed multiplication programme.

In the first phase, this involves the production of high yielding soybean seed varieties on five hectares of land located in IITA Ibadan, Oyo State and subsequently, on five hundred (500) hectares of land located in Adani, Enugu State.

IITA brings to this endeavour with Ellah lakes, its expertise in the production and supply of high-quality breeder and foundation seedlings to private sector seed…