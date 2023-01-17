Nana was nominated by at least 9 housemates for possible eviction making her the most

Emotions run high as the Big Brother Titans (BBT) maiden edition unveiled names of housemates nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Nana was nominated by at least 9 housemates for possible eviction making her the most frequent nominee on the list. Mmeli on the other hand is the only housemate that was not put up for possible eviction after winning the Head of House game earlier in the day.

For newbies, the rule of the house gives the HoH veto power to save themselves from possible eviction. In this particular edition, the…