I’m firewood on bed, Nana opens up

“Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood”

BBTitans Nana
Nana


Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana on Tuesday said she does not have feelings for people, especially her male counterpart.

She made this known during a conversation with Jennie O, Olivia and Yvonne.

“Because of what I have been through, I have no feelings for people, especially male folks. Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood,” she said.

The 22-year-old also narrated how she was pregnant and fetus decayed in her stomach.

“I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

