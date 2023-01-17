I’m firewood on bed, Nana opens up

“Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood”

Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana on Tuesday said she does not have feelings for people, especially her male counterpart.

She made this known during a conversation with Jennie O, Olivia and Yvonne.

“Because of what I have been through, I have no feelings for people, especially male folks. Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood,” she said.

The 22-year-old also narrated how she was pregnant and fetus decayed in her stomach.

“I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal.

