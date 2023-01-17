Imo NULGE, PDP tackles Assembly over rejection of LG, judicial, legislative autonomy

Heavy criticisms have continued to trail the Imo State House of Assembly’s refusal to grant autonomy to the Local Government, judiciary and the legislature in the state.

The Imo State chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Richard Eze, described such development as unfortunate.

Comrade Eze told the Nigerian Tribune in Owerri on Sunday that the refusal of the law-making body to pass the autonomy bill for the judiciary, LGA and the legislature is a bad omen.

He said that it is the only time the House of Assembly has bluntly refused to pass the autonomy bill for the three arms of government, pointing out that during the time of late Hon….