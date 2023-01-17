Nigeria not ready for restoration of stolen art works, Shyllon reveals at Toyin Falola Interview Series

Clearly saddened by the precarious nature of art appreciation in Nigeria and the brickbat on issues surrounding the restoration of stolen Nigerian art works, foremost art enthusiast and collector, Prince Yemisi Shyllon has flayed the country’s non-availability of adequate infrastructure to receive the art works and harness the latent potential in them.

The art patron stated this on Sunday, January 15, 2023, while featuring on the Toyin Falola Interview Series chaired by the erudite professor African history, Professor Toyin Falola. Among other prominent art lovers and critics who formed the panel of interviewers were Professor Peju Layiwola, Professor Dele Jegede, and Victor