NYSC and 50 years of national unity

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has become one of the most revered Federal Government’s established schemes that have done the country proud in all respects. It was created by the decree No 24, of May 22, 1973 promulgated by the military regime of the then head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon. “To keep Nigeria one” The scheme was primarily conceptualized to strength the national cohesion and integration, so that the already fractured nation could be more bonded in all spheres. Without being immodest, NYSC has been a scheme that had helped to revitalize the affinity among diverse nationalities of the Nigerian Nation and bolstered the values of respect for the culture,…