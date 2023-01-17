Osun Tribunal: PDP, APC trade words over alleged move to compromise panel judgment

Osun state chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) are now at loggerheads over accusations of Plotting to compromise tribunal judgment of July 16, governorship election in the state.

As the state PDP chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele alleged that the former governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola is planning to influence the outcome of the governorship tribunal in his favour and warned against anti-democratic actions that may threaten the peace of Osun state, the APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, said, “we hope they are not trying to accuse us of what they did only because the project failed?.

The PDP in a statement in Osogbo…