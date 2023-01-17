Supreme Court orders INEC to re-delineate electoral Wards, Units in 3 LGAs in Delta

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out a fresh delineation of electoral wards and units in the three local governments in Delta State.

The local governments to be so re-delineated, as ordered, are Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North local government areas of the state.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in a unanimous judgement, ordered that the delineation be carried out before the conduct of future elections in the affected areas.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, in the lead judgement, relied on the provision of Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act in issuing the order…