Awo foundation values Anyaoku greatly —Awolowo Dosumu

CHIEF Emeka Anyaoku is a man of excellence. This has been amply demonstrated through the outstanding successes he recorded, and indeed continues to record in various high-profile assignments, nationally and internationally.

When we were putting together the structures for the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership in 2012, Chief Anyaoku was one of the most obvious choices for membership of our prestigious Selection Committee. We were most delighted that he accepted the appointment. The distinguished members of the Committee were allowed to choose their Chairman and, again, Chief Anyaoku…