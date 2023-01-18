Blood tests to detect chemotherapy for patients with colon cancer

Doctor Alok Khorana, director of the gastrointestinal malignancies program at the Cleveland Clinic had said a blood test sample undergoing study shows that there will soon be a way out for many patients with colon cancer, as to decide whether they need chemotherapy after surgery or can safely skip it.

Khorana added that many patients with colon cancer are currently given additional chemotherapy because doctors can’t predict who will or will not benefit from this. This is why the blood test would be needed for study, and this will help many patients safely skip chemotherapy and its harsh side effects.

The blood test would identify small fragments of genetic material called…