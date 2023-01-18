CBN storms commercial banks ATMs in Jigawa, enforces loading

The Dutse branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in JIgawa state has stormed and ransacked the Automatic Transaction Machine (ATM) of commercial banks in the state to enforce the new Naira notes dispensed to the public.

This was disclosed by the branch controller, Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim Aminu speaking during a sensitisation of stakeholders on the currency redesign which is holding at the Dutse Ultra Model market.

Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim Aminu explained that the Apex bank provides enough redesign currency to all commercial banks in the state “and we ordered them not load old currency in the ATM more”.

According to her “we made very good arrangements for the…