Fashion taboos broken by trends

As in all things, there are particular acts that are considered wrong and shoukd never be done. And in fashion, they are called taboos.

There are many taboos in the fashion world. Some of them are unknown to people outside the fashion industry.

But in today’s world, many fashion taboos are being broken and turned to fad. However, whether they are trending and the new normal, breaking fashion rules will never be acceptable in the fashion industry.

Here are some of the taboos which many now break gleefully:

Socks and sandals: While it seems everyone knows it’s a taboo to wear socks on sandal, many still do it; some even wear socks on slippers and flip flops. Wearing…