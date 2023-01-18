Governors’ forum wades in, invites CBN governor on controversial cash withdrawal policy

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday issued an invitation to Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr, Godwin Emiefele to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, the 19th of January 2022 at 9 pm prompt.

Issuing the invitation, the NGF Director General, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the naira notes.

The CBN Governor had announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s Apex Bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to…