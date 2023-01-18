Senate okays federal medical centre in Rivers

The Senate has passed the bill establishing the Federal Medical Centre, Bonny into law.

The passage of the bill is in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was sponsored by a member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, will cater to and address the consistent surge in the population of Bonny and Rivers State at large owing to the oil explorative activities constantly ongoing on the Island, with the figures of persons estimated to increase drastically, especially with the construction of the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG.

