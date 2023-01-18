Southeast leaders and 2023 elections

The series of attacks on governments and civilian properties in the southeast region of the country is bothersome, and if measures are not put in place to cut short such events, it could affect the carrying out of the 2023 elections in the region.

On July 4, 2022, it was reported that unknown hoodlums attacked the INEC office in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attack destroyed 748 ballot boxes and 240 voting cubicles, as well as office furniture and equipment.

Similarly, 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, water storage tanks and assorted office furniture and fixtures were destroyed in another INEC office at Izzi local…