Ukraine/Russia war: If the aggressor is not stopped on time, Africa could be at risk too — Adelina Deli, famous AfroUkrainian dancer

First time in 20 years, Adelina Deli, a famous Ukrainian-Nigerian dancer and choreographer, received a call from her father from the Republic of the Congo. He was shocked that his daughter’s home was under Russia’s full-scale invasion. Shaken by Russia’s violence, the man offered his help.

More than nine months later, Adelina Deli still keeps in touch with her family in Africa, including her father she has never met in real life before.

“War is above any personal conflict and different outlooks on life. Suffering the state of war unites people, of all races and nationalities. War is pure evil that must be defeated by good,” she says.

Adelina Deli was born in Kyiv, to a…