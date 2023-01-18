[VIDEO] Suicide Attempt: Lady jumped into Oghara River, rescued by commuters, locals

Called it sheer luck or Deus Ex Machina, a young lady who on Tuesday attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river through Benin-Oghara bridge on the Benin-Warri Road was rescued by the commuters who spotted her and the local divers who were nearby.

The incident occurred at about 7.00 pm on Tuesday night.

One of the commuters, Israel Joe, an activist, witnessed suicide attempt and alerted the locals for the rescue.

Joel narrated the incident “A young lady has attempted Suicide about two hours ago, jumping from the Oghara-Benin bridge into the river.

“I, in the company of my friend Jay Cee was returning…