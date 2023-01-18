Why do my nose bleed during harmattan?

During harmattan, bleeding from the nose, either spontaneous or induced by nose picking or trauma is more common. Indeed, harmattan is a season to expect more nasal health issues, because dust, a major component of the season is an identified factor that aggravates allergic reactions.

Nose bleeding, medically called epistaxis, is one of the major challenge people face during this season and this may be caused by mild trauma to the nose which unleash a scary amount of nose bleeding as a result of fragile blood vessels within the nose, which are extra thin during the harmattan season and ready to bleed on contact.

The inside of your nose is full of tiny, delicate blood vessels…