Youths urge FG to approve age reduction for independent access to reproductive health services

A coalition of youths, under the auspices of African Health Budget Network (AHBN)’s, Meaningful Adolescent and Youth Engagement (MAYE) group, has called on the Federal Government through the National Council on Health to approve reduction of age for independent access to sexual and reproductive health services including HIV testing from 18 to 14years.

The MAYE Working Group in a communique issued at the end of the national summit for representatives of youth groups and youth-focused civil society organizations across the country to brainstorm on the Nigeria Youth Health and Development Agenda read by the Chairman of Research and Development Associate, Olympus Adebanjo also…