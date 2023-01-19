Coalition seeks law to criminalise sex buyers in Nigeria

As part of efforts to combat sex trafficking and prostitution, a Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW) has urged Nigerian government to protect “the most marginalized women”.

The group also advocated for a law decriminalising, and reintegrating the victims of prostitution and trafficking through psychosocial support.

The coalition also advocated that the Nigerian government adopted the Sankara Equality model, a legal framework that recognised the system of prostitution as a form of Gender-based violence.

The coalition which includes Space International, Iroko Onlus, and Sisterhood is Global Institute amongst others said they are uniting to support efforts to combat…