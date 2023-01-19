FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N990.189bn December revenue

THE Federation Ac- count Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its meeting, shared a total sum of N990.189 billion to the three tiers of government as federation allocation for the month of December 2022.

From the amount, inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain and Electronic Money Transfer Levies (EMTL), the Federal Government received N375.306 billion, states received N299.557 billion, local government councils got N221.807 billion, while the oil-producing states received N93.519 billion as derivation (13 percent of mineral revenue).

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at January 17, 2023 stands at $473,754.57.

In a statement, Phil…