Foundation reiterates commitment to train more young Nigerians in tech skills

“A leading non-governmental organisation in Nigeria and developers of the Medley fintech application, MFONATION has reiterated their commitment to sponsor more young people in the country to acquire different skills in the tech industry.”

A leading non-governmental organisation in Nigeria and developers of the Medley fintech application, MFONATION has reiterated their commitment to sponsor more young people in the country to acquire different skills in the tech industry.

The declaration was made recently as the CEO of the…