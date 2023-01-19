MWUN operates 20 illegal checkpoints along ports access roads — COMTUA

The Council of Maritime Truck Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has accused the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) of operating 20 Illegal checkpoints where truckers are extorted daily.

In a statement issued recently by the National President of COMTUA, Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun, the truckers lamented over daily extortion its members face in the hands of government backed touts who position along port access roads and major highways in Lagos.

According to COMTUA, “It is with deep frustration that we write to highlight and bring to your notice, the excruciating torture, daily extortion and destruction of trucks our members face in the hands of touts who position along port…