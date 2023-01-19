New Africa renewable energy manufacturing initiative to produce 1.2 terawatts of energy, create 14 million jobs

At the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the African Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Climate Works Foundation, and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA) on Tuesday launched the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative (AREMI) to drive investment and mobilise action in African countries to scale up renewable energy manufacturing capabilities.

With a remarkable 1.2 terawatts of energy potential, 14 million new jobs, and 6.4 per cent growth in GDP in Africa available under a green transition scenario, this new international initiative will help drive the financial, technical, and socioeconomic…