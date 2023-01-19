No development without peace – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that there can be no development without peace, as the two are complementary to each other.

He spoke Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while granting audience to the Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

Buhari, who just on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for Strengthening of the Peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Lauding the Bank for its investment in Nigeria, the President…