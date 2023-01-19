Olanipekun donates ultra-modern courtroom to Ekiti judiciary, laments infrastructural decay

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN has donated an ultra-modern high courtroom to the Ekiti State high court, Ikere judicial division.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the complex in Ikere-Ekiti on Thursday, the chairman of the Body of Benchers noted that the gesture was informed in view of his commitment to the advancement of the judicial sector with modern facilities.

The event was attended by the Governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji; president of the court of appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem; Acting chief justice of Kwara state, Justice Abiodun Adebara; special adviser to the president on political matters,…