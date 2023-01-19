TB in animals: Humans must beware of consuming goat meat delicacies —Public health vet

A public health veterinarian, Professor Simeon Cadmus has cautioned on the consumption of goat meat delicacies, saying the practice of grazing cattle and goats together makes goats pose a risk of transmitting tuberculosis (TB) to humans, too.

Professor Cadmus, in the 512th inaugural lecture entitled “On the trail of two Enigmatic Foes: the Story of an Enthusiast” he delivered at the University of Ibadan, said diagnosis of tuberculosis has also been made in goats and asked that those who eat goat meat delicacies should beware.

He said livestock owners in Nigeria normally graze cattle and goats together and pose a high risk for transmission of TB among these animals given that…