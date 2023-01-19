UV nail polish dryer causes DNA damage, skin cancer-Study

“If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about.”

According to a new study, ultraviolet nail polish drying devices used to cure gel manicures may pose more of a public health, as the cellular-level issues of the UV nail polish dryers could result in cancer.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego studied these ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting devices. They found that their use leads to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells.

However, The devices are a common fixture in nail salons and generally use a particular spectrum of…