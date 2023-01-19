Yemi and Khosi ship about to sail?

Although Khosi claims to be in a meaningful relationship outside the house, their relationship is yet to

Yemi and Khosi have started bonding and a ship might just be sailing soon.

Recall the lovebirds had their first kiss on Monday night and recently thrilled viewers with yet another kiss that has since caused a stir on social media.

The incident took place shortly after the first head of house (HoH) games and less than 24 hours after the start of the show.

On Tuesday night in the laundry room, the pair could be seen sharing a kiss in another extension of their budding ship.

