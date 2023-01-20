2023 elections: NNPP vows to fight votes-buying

“I’m saying this to the opposition to know that it’s no more the usual business”

The New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP) Osun State Chapter, has vowed to fight to a standstill, vote buying and other anti-democratic acts that could jeopardize the conduct of the February 25 general elections in the State.

The Chairman of the party, Dr Oluwatosin Odeyemi who made this known at the party Secretariat on Thursday In Osogbo after being re-affirmed as the authentic party boss in the state, added that, his political party would further be at alert to checkmate other perceived electioneering irregularities that could thwart the…