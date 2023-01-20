Bauchi Police arrest 6 suspects for cultism, recover firearms

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six suspects for cultism, criminal conspiracy and vandalization of public property as well as recovered firearms from them.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that, on 08/01/2023 at about 1114hrs, credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed that suspected cultists were gathering around Licking Fingers Joint, Gwallameji Area of Bauchi state.

He stated that, consequently, in a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the area, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Yelwa Division promptly drafted and swung into action at the scene and succeeded in arresting two suspects.

The…