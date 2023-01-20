Clerics urged to assist people-centred politicians with prayer

THE proprietor of Al-Ghali College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Dr Sobuur Ghali Alaaya, has called on clerics to pray for politicians who place premium on people’s welfare rather than those who only patronise them during elections.

Alaaya made the call during a special prayer in honour of the senator for Oyo North district of Oyo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fatai Buhari.

He explained that the prayer for Senator Buhari was informed by his philanthropy and people-centred politics.

According to the proprietor, if all politicians could play their politics like the senator, the lot of…