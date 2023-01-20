Genius Hub graduates 50 Edo youths from film school’s reintegration training

Genius Hub Global Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has empowered 58 Edo youths with digital marketing and other in-demand skills.The training was done under the Edo Community Based Re-integration Project, an initiative of Genius Hub.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Benin, Mrs. Isimeme Whyte, founder, Genius Hub Global Initiative, said the training was to improve socio-economic development in the state.

Whyte, who expressed gratitude to IOM for the partnership, said the recipients of the initiative were selected from different groups namely returned migrants,…