Gunmen kidnap six primary school pupils in Nasarawa

The incident is the first case of kidnapping involving school children in the State

Some primary schools have been abducted in Doma local government area of Nasarawa.

The pupils were of the Local Government Education Authority in Alwaza community, Nigeria Tribune learned.

The children aged between six and eight were said to have been abducted at about 7:00 am on Friday, while on their way to school.

The development was confirmed by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

